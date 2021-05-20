While Ole Miss baseball seeks to add pitching depth, it found few obvious answers Tuesday night.
One of them, though, could be junior college transfer Brandon Johnson.
Freshman Josh Mallitz lasted just 1 1/3 innings, and when he gave up three runs in the second inning Tennessee-Martin didn’t trail again. The Ohio Valley Conference Skyhawks, 10 games under .500 when the night began, went on to upset No. 13 Ole Miss 9-7.
Tennessee-Martin had 12 hits but only one against Johnson in 2 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.
As the Rebels (36-16, 16-11 SEC) face their second SEC weekend without right-handed starter Gunnar Hoglund, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco plans no changes to his starting rotation when the Rebels begin their final SEC series tonight at Georgia.
First pitch tonight is 6 p.m. Friday also starts at 6, Saturday at 1. Live streaming is available tonight. Games 2 and 3 will air on the SEC Network.
Neither Game 2 starter Derek Diamond nor Game 3 starter Drew McDaniel pitched 5 innings against Vanderbilt last week.
Bianco credited Tennessee-Martin hitters in Tuesday's game.
“The story of the game was they played terrific,” he said. “It’s hard to evaluate too much from the pitching. I wish we’d have made a couple of better pitches; I wish we’d have walked less guys.”
Johnson was the sliver lining. A first-year junior college transfer, he pitched on the first two weekends against Texas and Central Florida, but Game 2 against Vanderbilt was his first SEC appearance.
“He was the only guy who was dominant tonight,” Bianco said.
Ole Miss faces a Georgia team that is hitting .264 and pitching with a 4.89 ERA in conference games.
The Bulldogs (29-21, 12-15) will start left-handed freshmen Liam Sullivan and Jaden Woods and will be TBA for Game 3.
A single win – or more – would go a long way toward strengthening regional host aspirations for Ole Miss.
Georgia has lost to Auburn, Arkansas and Florida the last three weekends but has not been swept.
Bianco is hoping Johnson will join Jackson Kimbrell as another bullpen option that wasn’t quite ready a month ago.
Kimbrell, the lone left-handed reliever, threw three-straight scoreless innings in Game 3 against Vanderbilt.
“As you go down the stretch sometimes there are pieces that emerge. Brandon’s one of those guys that looks like he could be a big piece in our bullpen,” Bianco said.