OXFORD – As tough as it might be, Ole Miss can’t just rinse off what happened against Tennessee last weekend. Because as difficult as it may be to reflect upon, there is a lesson to be learned in the disappointment.
Ole Miss dropped from the top spot in the D1Baseball rankings to 10th this week following a sweep at the hands of newly minted No. 1 Tennessee. The Volunteers dominated the three-game set at Swayze Field, outscoring the Rebels (16-7, 2-4 SEC) 26-7 and outhitting Ole Miss 36-15.
Before a weekend series at Kentucky, Ole Miss will try to get back on track against North Alabama Tuesday night at Swayze Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
The Rebels then play at Memphis Wednesday night, a rescheduled matchup from last week previously postponed due to rain.
“I guess the best way to do it is learn from it. You can’t really just shake it off,” senior pitcher Brandon Johnson said. “Obviously, you have to get ready for the next game, but learn from your mistakes, learn from things that we did wrong this week and hope that we can grow on that.”
North Alabama (6-16, 1-5 ASUN) has lost four games in a row but has a victory over Alabama to its credit. The Lions have a team ERA of 7.39, among the worst marks in college baseball.
The series against Tennessee was particularly difficult for the top two hitters in the lineup, sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier. The duo went a combined 0-24 over three games. Gonzalez struck out three times while Chatagnier struck out eight times in the series.
It was a brutal series for nearly all the bats in the Ole Miss lineup, and the normally-patient Rebels did not get deep into accounts and force walks like it normally does. The Rebels walked just two times in the entire series, allowing the Volunteers’ stellar starting pitching to advance into the latter innings. All three Tennessee starters pitched into the seventh inning.
“Sometimes the guys on the other side are really good, and they pitched well. One of the things that’s happened three games in a row is, not only were we not able to score, but we haven’t been able to draw walks or get deep into counts,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “(Their) pitch counts stayed really low. I can’t remember another series where all three starters went that deep into a game.”