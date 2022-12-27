Matthew Murrell

Matthew Murrell and his Ole Miss teammates are searching for answers and face a tough task in their SEC opener.

 Peter Thomas | Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD – Eight days after a disappointing loss to North Alabama Ole Miss faces the entire state of Tennessee.

Newsletters

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you