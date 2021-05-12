OXFORD – Ole Miss will try to distance itself from a tough loss in Game 3 of the Texas A&M series when it gets back in action tonight.
The Rebels take on Little Rock in a 6:30 start at Swayze Field.
Ole Miss and Little Rock met in Oxford on April 20 with the Rebels winning 11-6.
The Trojans are 19-23 overall, 9-9 in Sun Belt Conference play after dropping the last two games of a weekend series against Sam Houston State.
Little Rock has lost six of its last seven games.
Ole Miss dropped six spots Monday to No. 18 in this week’s release of the D1Baseball.com Top 25.
No. 2 Vanderbilt visits Swayze Field this weekend for the final SEC home series.
Ole Miss has lost five of its last six conference series.