OXFORD — What a difference a few days make.
After shooting 39 percent against Trevecca in a tight exhibition on Friday, Ole Miss couldn’t miss for stretches Tuesday night in the 2021 regular season opener against New Orleans, shooting 53 percent from the field in a dominant 82-61 win over the Privateers at SJB Pavilion.
The Rebels (1-0) led by as many as 25 points and had five players finish in double-figure scoring led by Austin Crowley’s 13.
“We’ve got really good depth on our team. We really do,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “We’re trying to figure it all out, like a lot of teams, but at least I think we’ve got 11 guys or so that we can put in a game that are still fighting for a position.
“I like where we are with that. (We) just have to keep working.”
Ole Miss got off to a solid start but fell behind for the first time 5 minutes into the game after a pair of 3-pointers by New Orleans’ Derek St. Hilaire. It was part of an 11-0 run where the Rebels went scoreless for more than 4 minutes.
That was then followed by a Rebel offensive eruption.
Ole Miss went on a 20-2 run and took a 12-point halftime lead. Junior guard Austin Crowley scored 11 first-half points.
That lead ballooned to as many as 25 in the second half, largely due to strong play from sophomore Jaemyn Brakefield, who scored all 10 of his points over the final 20 minutes.
Ole Miss shot just under 41 percent from behind the 3-point line and scored 17 points off turnovers.
“This team right here, we have guys where, it can be my night, it can be Jarkel (Joiner’s) night, it can be Daeshun (Ruffin)’s night, it can be anybody’s night,” Crowley said. “With our offense, anybody can get hot.”
Trevecca shot 46 percent from three in the exhibition game, some by virtue of extraordinary shot-making and others from lapses in defense. The 3-point defense was much better against New Orleans, as the Privateers went just 5 of 15 from deep, including 0 of 7 in the second half.
Tenacious defense Tuesday led to easier offense, Davis said, which is a key ingredient for the Rebels.
“We left some strongside corner threes open (against Trevecca), (but) they made some shots. Guy made a tough one in the left corner, then (No.) 0 banks one in. It’s like, ‘Gosh almighty,’” Davis said. “(New Orleans was) 5 for 15. That was a huge thing. We’ve got to get that number in the mid-upper 20s, not over 30%.”
Overall, Crowley said the Rebels were markedly better Tuesday than they were last Friday, particularly on the defensive end.
“We let (Trevecca) get comfortable. And they made a lot of tough shots against us,” Crowley said. “Today was a lot better. A lot better, with the pressure up top, trickling on down.”
Ole Miss hosts Charleston Southern Friday at 6 p.m.