Ole Miss pitching will be as healthy as it’s been in several weeks when the Rebels face Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Severe weather in the area forced a schedule change. Games 1 and 2 will be played Friday, beginning at 2 p.m. Game 3 remains scheduled Saturday at 1.
Game 3 will be televised on the SEC Network.
The No. 4-ranked Rebels (17-4, 3-0 SEC) will get junior left-hander Doug Nikhazy back in the rotation and senior middle reliever Max Cioffi back in the bullpen.
Nikhazy (1-1, 4.15 ERA) missed his last two starts with what was described as a sore lower-chest muscle.
Cioffi is coming off surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
Rebels coach Mike Bianco has pronounced Nikhazy ready for his start. Cioffi’s situation is different in that he has to regain strength after surgery.
“He’s hit all the marks in rehab, but really it’s strength, and can he do it?” Bianco said. “You’re really just looking for him to give you an inning when he runs out there.”
Cioffi will be further evaluated during the trip. If he isn’t used in the game he’ll throw a bullpen session in Tuscaloosa.
The return of Nikhazy and Cioffi also gives Bianco the luxury of wondering what to do with sophomore Drew McDaniel who started for Nikhazy and pitched well against Louisiana-Monroe and Auburn. In those starts McDaniel allowed three earned runs with 10 hits, 12 strikeouts and no walks in 10 2/3 innings.
Bianco likes the idea of McDaniel’s potential for an extended bullpen appearance.
“We’ve got a lot of bullpen guys, but there’s not a lot of length to them. He’s a guy that can give us a little length in the bullpen, so coming in for Doug in the middle innings we may need that,” Bianco said.
Alabama (15-6, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a 5-4 loss to Southern Miss on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide dropped the last two games at then-No. 1 Arkansas last week losing 9-1 and 3-1 after winning the opener 16-1.