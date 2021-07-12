Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez has been named Freshman of the Year for the 2021 season by D1Baseball.com.
Gonzalez’ fellow freshman and teammate TJ McCants has been named to the media outlet’s freshman All-America second team.
D1Baseball.com cited Gonzalez’ versatility as an offensive producer and a skilled defender at a high-profile position.
Penciled in as the starting shortstop by coach Mike Bianco early in preseason drills, Gonzalez, of Glendora, California, went on to hit .355 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs.
McCants, of Cantonment, Florida, began his career as an infielder in competition with Gonzalez at shortstop among other spots.
Injuries and lineup shuffling created a spot for McCants in center field.
He went on to hit .300 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 35 RBIs.