OXFORD – The transition to wide receiver has been tougher than even Ole Miss junior John Rhys Plumlee anticipated. But when performances like the one he had against Liberty do happen, it’s a reminder that the journey is well worth it.
Plumlee was the Rebels’ superstar dual-threat quarterback in 2019, rushing for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns on his way to Freshman All-American honors. Redshirt junior Matt Corral has since taken the reins at quarterback, however, necessitating a position change for the dynamic Hattiesburg native.
Plumlee got his first experience at receiver in the Outback Bowl in January, catching five passes for 73 yards in a 26-20 win over No. 7 Indiana.
His opportunities have been somewhat limited since then, though, with the emergence of Ole Miss’ (7-2 overall, 3-2 SEC) receiving trio of Dontario Drummond, Braylon Sanders and Jonathan Mingo. Through the first eight games of the 2021 season, Plumlee had just eight receptions for 69 yards.
But after what head coach Lane Kiffin said was a stellar week of practice, Plumlee stepped up to the plate when the Rebels needed him most against Liberty. Without Drummond and Mingo — both out due to injuries — Plumlee had a career-day, catching seven passes for 110 yards. He, along with junior Dannis Jackson, were a big reason why Corral was able to throw for 324 yards.
“It was reassuring to know that, ‘Hey, I’m in the game plan and I could be targeted some.’ And that always helps your mindset a little bit," Plumlee said. “After the Liberty game, or leading up to the Liberty game, you get really excited because it almost seems like all your hard work is like, ‘Hey, it’s starting to pay off a little bit.’ Really cool to have a cool game like that.”
Plumlee described this season as a “learning curve,” one filled with more intricacies than he might have previously envisioned the move entailing. There is a lot more to the position than knowing where to be on a play-by-play basis and catching a football. There are little details Plumlee is still trying to fine-tune.
Slowly but surely, however, Plumlee is getting there.
“I know the scheme. I know the scheme really well. It’s about getting to the places that you need to be, that you need to be in a timely manner while creating space. Last year in the bowl game, kind of got a little taste of it. I was like, ‘Oh this isn’t just like running in a straight line and going to that spot right there.’ You kind of have to get yourself open a little bit.”
“At first, I had a tendency to not track (the ball) all the way in, trying to make a guy miss that’s 10 yards down the field, you have to watch it all the way in. Or if it’s man coverage, you have to get their hands off of you. It’s just little things that … not everybody knows about, that I myself didn’t even really expect to have to learn. (I’m) learning something new every week for sure.”