Kansas State (10-9, 2-6 Big 12)P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPGG;24;Nijel Pack;6-0;So.;16.5G;1;Markquis Nowell;5-8;Jr.;12.2G;13;Mark Smith;6-4;Gr.;10.5G;3;Selton Miguel;6-4;So.;7.9F;25;Ismael Massoud;6-9;So.;7.1Ole Miss (10-10, 2-6 SEC)P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPGG;2;Daeshun Ruffin;5-9;Fr.;11.8G;11;Matthew Murrell;6-4;So.;10.6G/F;15;Luis Rodriguez;6-6;Jr.;6.4F;4;Jaemyn Brakefield;6-8;So.;8.6C;3;Nysier Brooks;7-0;Gr.;9.6Tip-off: Saturday, 3 p.m., SJB Pavilion, OxfordTV: ESPNUSeries: Ole Miss leads 3-2Last Meeting: Kansas State won 69-64 in Manhattan, Kansas on Jan. 30, 2016 Coaches: Kermit Davis 61-52 in fourth season at Ole Miss, 530-315 in 27th season overall; Bruce Weber 180-139 in 10th season at Kansas State, 493-294 in 24th season overall. MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal.