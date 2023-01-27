OXFORD — Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter told the Daily Journal that he has not had conversations with men’s head basketball coach Kermit Davis about his future but that he is “monitoring” the situation.
The Rebels are currently 9-11 and sit in last place in the SEC standings. The Rebels have lost eight of their last nine games.
Davis is in his fifth season as Ole Miss’ head coach and holds a 73-72 record.
“Obviously not off to the start we had hoped for. I think if you ask Kermit, he would be the first to tell you we’re not where we want to be from a win-loss standpoint,” Carter said. “And we’re monitoring all this and sure pulling for the guys to turn it around and hopefully find some wins down the stretch here. But it’s something that we’re continuing to watch.”
“ … Being a former player here, I certainly want … our programs to be successful and being in good health. So, we’ll continue to watch it.”
The Rebels made it to the NCAA Tournament in Davis’ first season and were just left out of the field in 2020-21. But Ole Miss went 13-19 last year — including a five-game losing streak to end the year — though the Rebels did battle their share of bad injury luck.
Ole Miss has had trouble scoring in the last four seasons, which include a ranking of 252nd in points per game last season at 68.1 and tied for 283rd this year at 67.5. Ole Miss has ranked in the top third of college basketball in scoring once under Davis, tying for 102nd in his first season (75.3).
The Rebels have finished the season ranked in the top-100 in scoring defense once, ranking 29th in 2020-2021. The Rebels currently rank 102nd of more than 350 programs at 66.6 points per game allowed.
Davis brought in a highly-touted 2022 class that ranked 25th nationally according to 247Sports. The Rebels currently hold the 20th-ranked recruiting class for 2023, which includes a pair of four-star and top-100 players in center Rashaud Marshall and guard Josh Hubbard — Mississippi's top recruit for the cycle.
Recruiting, as well as attendance figures and the development of young talent, will also play roles in the evaluation come season’s end in addition to wins and losses. The Rebels currently report an attendance average of 5,849 per game. SJB Pavilion holds 9,500 fans.
“Like we do with all of our sports, we watch and monitor during the seasons and take notes and think about things where we can improve or things we do well,” Carter said. “But as we get toward the end of the season, we’ll do a full evaluation and health of the program and see how it looks.”
One thing that will not play a factor in the decision, Carter said, is the contract head football coach Lane Kiffin signed a few months ago. Kiffin is slated to make around $9 million in base salary next season. The department’s overall budget is important, Carter noted, but not at the expense of other programs.
“We try to evaluate programs from a standalone perspective, and we always want to do … (what’s best) for individual programs,” Carter said. “… We certainly would never want that to affect any of our other sports.”
