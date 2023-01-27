Mississippi Preview Basketball

FILE - Mississippi head coach Kermit Davis watches an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Jan. 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Davis insists his Mississippi team is feeling “zero” pressure going into this season. But the heat may be on the Rebels’ fifth-year coach if they do not show signs of improvement after missing the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

 Wade Payne

OXFORD — Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter told the Daily Journal that he has not had conversations with men’s head basketball coach Kermit Davis about his future but that he is “monitoring” the situation.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.