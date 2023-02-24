Kermit Davis

Ole Miss and basketball coach Kermit Davis have parted ways, the university announced Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

 Wade Payne

OXFORD — Ole Miss and head basketball coach Kermit Davis have mutually agreed to part ways, the school announced Friday morning.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.