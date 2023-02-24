OXFORD — Ole Miss and head basketball coach Kermit Davis have mutually agreed to part ways, the school announced Friday morning.
Davis was in his fifth season at Ole Miss and had a 74-79 record.
Win Case will serve as interim coach.
After making the NCAA Tournament in Davis’ first year — he was named SEC Coach of the Year in 2018-19 — the Rebels have finished with a winning record in just one other season. Ole Miss is 10-18 this season and were 13-19 last year.
Under Davis, defense was the Rebels’ calling card, having surrendered less than 70 points per game in four of the five seasons. Offensively, however, Ole Miss averaged 70 or more points per game once and ranked 237th or worse in points per game each of the last four seasons.
"We thank Coach Davis for his dedication to the Ole Miss basketball program and our student-athletes," athletics director Keith Carter said in a statement. "No one wanted to bring a title home to Mississippi more than him, and we appreciate the passion for that goal that he shared with our team every day. As he has throughout his career, Coach Davis worked tirelessly to produce a winner, and we wish him, Betty and his family the very best in the future."
Prior to his time at Ole Miss, Davis was most-notably the head coach at Middle Tennessee State, where he compiled a 332-188 record and made three NCAA Tournament appearances. He has a 477-317 record overall.
"My family and I are extremely thankful for the opportunity to lead the Ole Miss men's basketball program the past five years," Davis said in a news release. "We appreciate Chancellor Boyce, Keith Carter, the staff and players for their support and work ethic on behalf of our program, and I wish Ole Miss the best going forward. Oxford is a special place to live and work."
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
