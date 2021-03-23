OXFORD – No. 4 Ole Miss hit three home runs en route to a 5-2 win over Central Arkansas in non-conference baseball action at Swayze Field Tuesday night.
Third baseman Justin Bench had three of the Rebels’ eight hits.
While Jacob Gonzalez, Tim Elko and Hayden Dunhurst hit home runs the bottom four spots in the batting order struggled going a combined 0 for 13 against seven UCA pitchers.
Dunhurst started at designated hitter and turned over the catching duties to Knox Loposer.
TJ McCants, who had two solid starts in center field in the weekend sweep of Auburn, started at second base, while John Rhys Plumlee started in center field.
Ole Miss (17-4) is at Alabama Thursday at 6.