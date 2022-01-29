OXFORD – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team is in a good spot if history is going to try and repeat itself.
The No. 24 Rebels (17-3, 5-2 SEC) had a four-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night in a 69-40 loss at No. 1 South Carolina. The Gamecocks dominated Ole Miss, who was playing as a ranked team for the first time in 15 years.
Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin summed it up succinctly — “We got our a** kicked for 40 minutes.”
The team has hasn’t lost often this season. But when it has, good things have followed. Ole Miss lost its season opener against Belmont and proceeded to win 13 games in a row. That streak was snapped by a loss to No. 7 Tennessee; the Rebels then won their next four, including a matchup at then-No. 23 Kentucky.
One game isn’t going to define Ole Miss’ season, nor will it change its goal — to make it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007.
“A lot of the people that we depend on have not played in the SEC. Lashonda Monk, Angel Baker, this is like their first go around. So, usually, they get shocked,” McPhee-McCuin said. “Hey, maybe we’ll go on another four-game (winning streak). I’ll take that. If us getting whooped on national television is going to give me four more wins, I’ll take that.”
Ole Miss depends heavily on transfers, including Monk and Baker. Both guards are first-year players in the SEC. That being said, McPhee-McCuin was a little surprised at how her team handled adversity in a tough arena such as Columbia, South Carolina.
“I do think that the atmosphere totally shell-shocked some of our players,” she said. “And that was something, I was wondering how we would respond. That was the only thing that we hadn’t seen yet, was an atmosphere (like that).”
The Rebels host No. 15 Georgia today at 2 p.m. at SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss has not beaten the Lady Bulldogs (15-4, 4-3) since 2017, and Georgia is 5-1 in road games this season.
Winning games at home is crucial to the Rebels getting where they want to ultimately be.
“We don’t have time to lick our wounds,” McPhee-McCuin said. “It was embarrassing, to say the least, and we have a chance to protect homecourt (today). In the SEC, everybody knows that you have to protect homecourt as much as possible, and then try to steal one or two on the road. We stole three on the road. So, we’re in good shape as far as that’s concerned.”