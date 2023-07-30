OXFORD — Coahoma Community College wide receiver Marquis Willis — the brother of former Liberty star and current Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis — committed to Ole Miss Saturday, he announced on social media.
Willis, listed at 6-foot-3, 218 pounds, caught 20 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns in six games as a freshman for the Tigers last season. Willis is from Georgia and prepped at Roswell High.
The Ole Miss Spirit reports that Willis will be a member of the 2024 class. With the addition of Willis, the Rebels currently have three wide receiver commits in the 2024 class, joining Rahji Dennis and Jeremy Scott.
Willis will play this season under Terrence Metcalf, who is entering his first season as head coach at Coahoma. Metcalf — the father of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver and former Oxford High School and Ole Miss star D.K. Metcalf — shined for the Rebels as an offensive lineman and played seven seasons in the NFL. He was a third-round pick of the Chicago Bears in the 2002 NFL Draft. Terrence is in the Ole Miss and Mississippi Sports halls of fame.
The Rebels reloaded their wide receiver room through the transfer portal this offseason, adding Louisiana Tech’s Tre Harris and UTSA’s Zakhari Franklin. Both are seniors, though Harris has an additional season of eligibility remaining should he choose to use it. Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade — the team’s two leading returning receivers — are also seniors with another year of eligibility left. Ole Miss added highly-touted receiver Ayden Williams in its most recent recruiting class as well. Williams was a four-star recruit out of Ridgeland High.
