Banks is listed at 6-foot-1 ½ and 195 pounds. He had offers from Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida, Notre Dame and Tennessee, among others. Banks helped lead Hillcrest to an 11-1 record last season.
With Banks’ commitment, Ole Miss’ 2024 class moved up to No. 23 in 247Sports’ rankings. He is the fourth four-star commit in the class. The Rebels also received a commitment from three-star linebacker Cameron Clark on Saturday, giving Ole Miss 11 players in its class so far. Banks joins Clarksdale’s Patrick Broomfield as the second defensive back commit.
Four-star quarterback Austin Simmons, originally a member of the 2025 class, reclassified to 2023 and chose Ole Miss this weekend as well.
The Rebels return a handful of veteran depth at defensive back for 2023 but will likely lose some of it come 2024. Cornerback Deantre Prince opted to return for this coming season, and the team also returns senior safety Isheem Young and junior safety Ladarius Tennison. The Rebels picked up a few veteran key pieces in the transfer portal this offseason as well in cornerbacks Zamari Walton (Georgia Tech, senior), Jadon Canady (Tulane, junior), Justin Hodges (UCF, senior) and DeShawn Gaddie (North Texas, senior), nickelback John Saunders Jr. (Miami Ohio, senior) and safety Teja Young (FAU, senior). Ole Miss also added four-star safety A.J. Brown in its 2023 recruiting class.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.