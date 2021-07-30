Ole Miss lands Oregon State right-hander Washburn from transfer portal By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Jul 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy of osubeavers.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco picked up a big piece in the transfer portal Friday in his quest to rebuild his pitching staff.Oregon State right-hander Jack Washburn announced on Twitter that he has committed to Ole Miss.Washburn was 4-2 with a 3.12 earned run average in 34 2/3 innings last season. He struck out 43, and opponents hit .186 against him.Ole Miss lost its top two arms in the draft. Right-hander Gunnar Hoglund went with the 19th overall pick to Toronto and left-hander Doug Nikhazy with the 58th pick to Cleveland.The Rebels also lost prized signee Jackson Jobe, who was drafted third overall by Detroit.Washburn, the son of former Major Leaguer Jarrod Washburn, will compete for a spot in the weekend rotation.The Rebels earlier added a transfer left-hander from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in John Gaddis. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Jack Washburn Baseball Sport Clothing Rebel Jackson Jobe Gunnar Hoglund Mike Bianco Doug Nikhazy Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists