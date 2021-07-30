Jack Washburn

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco picked up a big piece in the transfer portal Friday in his quest to rebuild his pitching staff.

Oregon State right-hander Jack Washburn announced on Twitter that he has committed to Ole Miss.

Washburn was 4-2 with a 3.12 earned run average in 34 2/3 innings last season. He struck out 43, and opponents hit .186 against him.

Ole Miss lost its top two arms in the draft. Right-hander Gunnar Hoglund went with the 19th overall pick to Toronto and left-hander Doug Nikhazy with the 58th pick to Cleveland.

The Rebels also lost prized signee Jackson Jobe, who was drafted third overall by Detroit.

Washburn, the son of former Major Leaguer Jarrod Washburn, will compete for a spot in the weekend rotation.

The Rebels earlier added a transfer left-hander from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in John Gaddis.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

