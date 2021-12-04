OXFORD – Ole Miss and football head coach Lane Kiffin have agreed to a new contract, the school announced Saturday night.
Kiffin, in his second year, has a 15-7 record overall and led the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021. The financial details of the new deal and its duration were not disclosed, though it is believed the deal will pay Kiffin at least $8 million per year.
As mandated by state law, the longest a contract in Mississippi can be is four years.
Ole Miss will learn which New Year's Six game it is playing in on Sunday.
"We are committed to winning championships at Ole Miss, and Coach Kiffin is the person to lead us to those heights," Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said in a statement. "With his winning edge, offensive vision and recruiting prowess, he has quickly cemented our team among the best in the nation, and this is just the start. With major facility projects on the horizon, we are investing in this program like never before and look forward to building on the foundation that Coach Kiffin has established."
Kiffin previously signed a four-year extension that went into effect Jan. 1 that pays him base salaries of $5 million in 2021, $5.25 million in 2022, $5.5 million in 2023 and $5.75 million in 2024. The previous contract also included incentives.
"We are extremely appreciative of Chancellor Glenn Boyce, Director of Athletics Keith Carter, and the entire Ole Miss administration for their commitment and support of our football program," Kiffin said in the news relaease. "Sustained success takes a commitment from everyone, and we are excited to continue the work to build a program that makes the entire Ole Miss community proud. I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for our fans, players, and staff.”