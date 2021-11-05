djr-2021-10-27-sport-matt-corral-twp1

Matt Corral

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Ole Miss offense

QB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.

RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.

WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.

WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.

WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.

TE;81;Casey Kelly;So.

LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.

LG;54;Caleb Warren;So.

C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.

RG;55,Ben Brown;Sr.

RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.

Ole Miss defense

DE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.

DT;96;Isaiah Iton;So.

NT;55;KD Hill;Jr.

DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.

OLB;0;Lakia Henry;Sr. OR 35;Mark Robinson;Sr

MLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr.

NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.

CB;31;Jaylon Jones;Sr. OR 5;Deantre Prince;Jr.

SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.

FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.

CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr.

Ole Miss special teams

K;43;Caden Costa;Fr.

P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.

Liberty offense

QB;7;Malik Willis;Jr.

RB;8;Joshua Mack;Sr.

WR;2;Kevin Shaa;Sr.

WR;81;Noah Brith;So. OR 4;CJ Daniels;Fr. OR 6;Jaivian Lofton;Jr.

WR;5;DJ Stubbs;Sr. OR 3;Demario Douglas;Fr. OR 21;Treon Sibley;Fr.

TE;0;Johnny Huntley;Sr OR 88;Jerome Jackson;Jr.

LT;68;Tristan Schultz;Sr.

LG;64;Jacob Bodden;So.

C;65;Thomas Sargeant;Sr.

RG;55;Brendan Schlittler;So.

RT;77;Cooper McCaw;Jr.

Liberty defense

DE;10;TreShaun Clark;So.

DT;55;Elijah James;Sr. OR 50;Henery Chibueze;So.

NT;99;Ralfs Rusins;Sr.

BANDIT;11;Durrell Johnson;Jr. OR 24;Aakil Washington;Fr.

MIKE;0;Rashaad Harding;Sr. OR 34;Ahmad Walker;Fr.

WILL;12;Storey Jackson;Sr. OR 32;Aaron Pierre;Jr.

ROVER;1;Javon Scruggs;Jr.

CB;4;Chris Megginson;So.

SS;5;Skyler Thomas;Sr.

FS;23;Cedric Stone;Sr.

CB;29;Duron Lowe;Sr.

Liberty special teams

K;84;Brayden Beck;Fr.

P;37; Max Morgan;Fr. OR 46;Aidan Alves;Jr.

