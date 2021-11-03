Quarterbacks
There’s a reason 20 or so NFL talent evaluators will be at Saturday’s game. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral and Liberty’s Malik Willis are projected to be high draft picks should they choose to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. Each is a precise passer with the added element of being a run threat. Despite being injured and potentially not being at full-strength, Corral gets the edge because he has performed against top-notch competition on a weekly basis. Willis has not had that luxury of being battle-tested. Edge: Ole Miss
Running backs
This is the rare matchup where each team’s quarterback doubles as its leading rusher. Ole Miss has lacked consistent production from Jerrion Ealy but has gotten solid contributions from Henry Parrish Jr. and Snoop Conner for the most part during the season. Liberty’s top running backs are Joshua Mack and T.J. Green, who have 315 yards and 314 yards, respectively. The real key here is what contributions Ealy makes. If he isn’t a gamebreaker, this is even. Edge: Tie
Wide receiver and tight end
If Ole Miss was full strength, the Rebels win this by a mile. They aren’t, however, as Jonathan Mingo hasn’t played since Tulane, Braylon Sanders missed LSU and Dontario Drummond was hurt against Auburn. There’s a good chance at least one of them plays, but the group isn’t nearly as good as it was in September. Casey Kelly has played well recently at tight end, however, which might be needed. Liberty’s Demario Douglas and C.J. Daniels have 1,028 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns combined. More importantly, they’re healthy. Edge: Liberty
Offensive line
Ole Miss guard Ben Brown announced he will miss the rest of the season, a huge blow to a group that had already experienced ups and downs during the season. Ole Miss is the top non-triple option running game in college football (249.9 yards per game), and the line has done a nice job of opening up creases. The Rebels are far better in pass protection than Liberty is (3.22 sacks allowed per game for Liberty compared to 2.38 for Ole Miss). Edge: Ole Miss
Defensive line
Liberty is one of the top pass rushing teams in America, averaging three sacks per game (t-14th nationally). The Flames have five players with at least three sacks, and defensive end Aakil Washington and tackles Kendy Charles and Ralfs Rusins have 11 combined. Edge: Liberty
Linebackers
Chance Campbell and Mark Robinson are a solid duo at the second level for Ole Miss. Storey Jackson has been great for Liberty since transferring from Prairie View, and combined with Rashaad Harding, the two have 13 combined tackles for loss and six sacks. The numbers back up Liberty’s men up the middle. Edge: Liberty
Secondary
Liberty has one of the best pass defenses in college football statistically, giving up just 166.4 yards per game through the air. The Flames have not allowed any team to throw for more than 230 yards this season. Ole Miss, meanwhile, allows 245.4 yards per game. Quality of competition matters, to be sure, and the Rebels have had a far tougher slate of opponents. But Liberty’s numbers are hard to overlook completely. Edge: Tie
Special teams
Both teams have freshmen kickers, though Ole Miss’ Caden Costa is 9 of 11 and has hit four from 40 yards or longer. Liberty’s freshman duo of Alex Barbir and Brayden Beck are a combined 3 of 6 on field goals and have not made a kick of 40 yards. Rebels’ punter Mac Brown has had more work recently than he’d probably like, but he’s made the most of it and is averaging 46.3 yards per punt. Edge: Ole Miss