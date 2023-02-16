Ole Miss linebacker Cistrunk withdraws from transfer portal By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Feb 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Ole Miss linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk (top) and teammate Austin Keys go for a loose ball in the 2021 season opener against Louisville. John Bazemore | AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ole Miss linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk has withdrawn from the transfer portal, according to the Ole Miss 247Sports website.The Louisville native is now expected to return for his extra COVID season of eligibility in 2023.A key reserve last year, Cistrunk finished with 72 tackles, 3 ½ tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.He was also an important part of special teams.Ole Miss will be installing a different defense scheme under new coordinator Pete Golding. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ole Miss Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you