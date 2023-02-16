Louisville Mississippi Football

Ole Miss linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk (top) and teammate Austin Keys go for a loose ball in the 2021 season opener against Louisville.

 John Bazemore | AP

Ole Miss linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk has withdrawn from the transfer portal, according to the Ole Miss 247Sports website.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you