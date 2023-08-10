CHICAGO – Ole Miss senior linebacker Khari Coleman has been named to the Butkus Award Collegiate Preseason Watch List on Thursday morning.
Coleman is one of 51 total linebackers selected to the watch list for the Butkus Award, a nod to its namesake Dick Butkus, who wore the number 51 during his storied professional career with the Chicago Bears that earned him the title of greatest defensive player in football history by NFL Films. The Butkus Award was founded in 1985 and is given out annually to football's top linebacker at three different levels of the sport, particularly those who consistently play off the ball on their feet in a traditional two-point stance.
Coleman appeared in 11 games and made four starts for the Rebels in 2022, tallying 42 total tackles, 10.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two quarterback hurries. Coleman's Ole Miss debut against Troy last season was highlighted by 5.0 tackles for loss, making him the third Rebel since 1999 with at least 5.0 TFL in a single game. This year, Coleman was named to the Preseason All-SEC fourth team by Phil Steele.
The award semifinalists are expected to be named Oct. 30 with finalists to follow Nov. 20. The winner will be named on or before Dec. 6. Appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award. All 2023 Butkus Award winners will be honored at a televised event in January featuring Butkus and numerous notable NFL alumni. The Butkus Awards will be unveiling a new trophy design for this year's recipients. Designed by renowned sculptor George Lundeen, whose works include the Red Grange and Dick Butkus statues outside Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois.
The Butkus Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football's most prestigious awards. The NCFAA's 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients since 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday.
