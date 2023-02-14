The effort has been there this season for the Ole Miss men’s basketball team. But the results haven’t always followed.
Another tight loss — this one to South Carolina on Saturday — was the latest matchup where a few bad minutes changed the course of an entire game.
The Rebels (10-15, 2-10 SEC) led by four points with a minute-and-a-half to play in regulation against the Gamecocks but were outscored 9-2 to end the game, the lone points coming on a layup from senior guard Tye Fagan right before the final buzzer sounded. South Carolina’s Jacobi Wright hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 44 seconds left in the game. The Gamecocks led for less than three minutes in the contest.
Ole Miss made just one of its last seven shots from the field to end the game.
“I thought we played hard. I thought we had breakdowns at the end of the last three or four minutes defensively," head coach Kermit Davis said. "Matt (Murrell) had two or three. Just, guys go by him, and we had miscommunication. We’re supposed to double team a ball screen for (No.) 10, and Jayveous (McKinnis) didn’t double team it, and they hit a 3 on it. … Our effort was fine. It was plenty good enough to win. It was just our ineptness offensively.”
Ole Miss faces Florida (13-12, 6-6) in Gainesville, Florida on Wednesday. It is the lone regular-season meeting between the teams. Tipoff is 5:30 p.m.
With the past being the past, Davis and the Rebels have been focused on winning February. Ole Miss is 1-2 this month, though the victory was a big one — the win at Georgia snapped a five-game losing streak. The Rebels’ last two losses have been by three points each.
The Gators are led by senior forward Colin Castleton, who averages a team-leading 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Head coach Todd Golden is in his first season as Florida’s coach after three seasons as the head coach at San Francisco, who he led to last year’s NCAA Tournament.
Florida has lost its last three games overall but have a win over then-No. 2 Tennessee from Feb. 1. The Gators also defeated a ranked Missouri team in January.
Wednesday’s game will be broadcast on SEC Network.