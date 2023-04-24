OXFORD — When Ole Miss sat at 7-14 in SEC play a year ago, seasoned leaders like Tim Elko, Kevin Graham and Justin Bench were adamant that the Rebels were going to get things figured out.
After that slow start, Ole Miss won seven of nine SEC games, including sweeps against Missouri and LSU, to sneak into the NCAA Tournament.
Elko and Co. ended up being right — a College World Series crown, as unlikely as it seemed at that point in time, was where the team ultimately ended its rollercoaster ride.
Following a weekend sweep at the hands of top-ranked LSU, Ole Miss (21-19, 3-15 SEC) currently has the worst record in the SEC. The finale with the Tigers was the latest in a deflating stretch of games: leading by two with two outs and two strikes on what could have been the final batter of the game, Mitch Murrell surrendered a three-run home run to LSU’s Hayden Travinski — a pinch hitter who had yet to hit a longball in 2023 coming into the at-bat — to stun the Rebels 7-6.
“All around we didn’t play good enough,” freshman pitcher J.T. Quinn said. “It’s pretty sad, because we have 10,000 people out here watching us, and we’re just not playing good baseball right now. We just have to be better.”
Ole Miss still has yet to win an SEC series this season and has been swept three times. The Rebels play Mississippi State (23-17, 6-12) for the Governor’s Cup at Trustmark Park Tuesday at 6 p.m. before hosting Georgia in a three-game series beginning Friday night.
“The last couple days have kind of been like the last several weeks. Mentally and emotionally, it’s tough,” head coach Mike Bianco said. “But they’ve competed, they show up every single day. We just have to play better.”
With 12 conference games left, Ole Miss once again finds itself looking toward its leaders to step up and help right the ship. With Elko, Graham, Bench and other key veterans from last season no longer in the fold, however, the cast of characters looks very different this time around.
“Garrett Wood, our captain, obviously. He’s a guy that I really look up to. He’s always been there, especially for me early on, missing a lot of the fall, he’s been real positive towards me, but he’s carrying us through that. Calvin Harris is carrying us through that, Kemp (Alderman), guys like that. Peyton (Chatagnier). Just list off all the older guys,” freshman Judd Utermark, who hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning Sunday, said. “They’ve done a really good job of making sure that we have our heads on straight and that we’re (moving) forward from this.”
Quotable
“The one thing that you have to respect — and you have to love — is he just continues to compete every time he goes out on the mound. He doesn’t shy away, and again, another kind of gutsy performance. … I just love the way, every time you hand him the ball, he really gives you his best effort.” — Mike Bianco on freshman starter J.T. Quinn.
Rebel ramblings
Mississippi State won two of three meetings with Ole Miss in Starkville earlier this month. Tuesday’s game is a nonconference matchup … Rebels batters have walked 179 times this season, tied for 125th in the country. Last season, Ole Miss finished the season tied for 34th in walks drawn … The Rebels are also walking more batters per game than a year ago; at the conclusion of 2022, pitchers surrendered 3.73 per game (51st nationally) and was at 4.05 at this point in the season. That number is currently 4.88 (179th)
