OXFORD — Ole Miss’ quest for an SEC series win doesn’t get any easier this weekend.
The Rebels (17-11, 1-8 SEC) dropped two of three games in College Station against Texas A&M and were swept by Vanderbilt and Florida in their first two series.
A quartet of freshman pitchers were solid in a midweek matchup at Memphis Tuesday night, as starter Grayson Saunier pitched a solid five innings and the offense did its part with five two-out RBIs.
The win also vaulted head coach Mike Bianco out of a tie for second-place with wins among SEC coaches with his former head coach and mentor, LSU’s Skip Bertman. Bianco now stands alone in second with 871 victories.
“When you have those longevity type of records, accolades or whatever you want to call them, I’ve been here a long time, and so it means that I’ve had a lot of really good players along the way and a lot of good coaches,” Bianco said in his postgame radio interview with Brad Henderson. “I don’t mean that as just coach’s speak or being humble. You don’t get here and get that many wins because you’re a good coach. You do it because you have some good coaches next to you, and certainly have some great players.”
Up next for the Rebels is No. 5 Arkansas for a three-game set at Swayze Field starting Thursday. First pitch in Game 1 is 6:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+. Junior Jack Dougherty is scheduled to start Thursday, followed by junior Xavier Rivas and freshman J.T. Quinn.
The Razorbacks (23-5, 6-3) are coming off a series win over Alabama. The last time Ole Miss and Arkansas played was in the 2022 College World Series, where the teams met three times. The Rebels’ eliminated the Razorbacks to reach the championship series on the shoulders of a complete-game gem from Dylan DeLucia. Ole Miss then swept Oklahoma to win its first College World Series title.
Arkansas’ offense is paced by outfielder Jared Wegner, who has 12 home runs and boasts a .370 batting average. Razorbacks pitcher Hagen Smith leads the team with a 2.35 ERA, which ranks in the top-50 nationally, and is a perfect 5-0. He also leads the staff with 45 strikeouts, though he has also walked 20. Smith has come out of the bullpen in each of his last four appearances after starting in his first four games.
Following three games with Arkansas, Ole Miss hosts Memphis and Alcorn State on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, before starting a three-game series with Mississippi State in Starkville Friday.
