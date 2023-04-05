CWS Oklahoma Mississippi Baseball

Mississippi's Jacob Gonzalez runs the bases after hitting a home run against Oklahoma in the sixth inning in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

 John Peterson

OXFORD — Ole Miss’ quest for an SEC series win doesn’t get any easier this weekend.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com.