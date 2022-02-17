Mississippi guard Angel Baker (15) dribbles the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Tennessee won 70-58. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
OXFORD – The Ole Miss women’s basketball team will look to snap its two-game losing streak Thursday night at SJB Pavilion against a Texas A&M squad it blew out less than a month ago.
The Rebels (18-6, 6-5 SEC) took down the Aggies in College Station, Texas 80-63 on Jan. 20. Texas A&M (14-10, 4-8) is just 1-6 in true road games this season. Tipoff for Thursday’s game is 8 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
Ole Miss, meanwhile, has lost four of its last five games, the latest an 11-point defeat at the hands of Mississippi State. Three of those losses were to ranked teams, and each opponent over the five-game stretch has a winning record.
Senior guard Angel Baker and senior center Shakira Austin led Ole Miss with 21 and 20 points, respectively, in the loss to the Bulldogs. The duo was a combined 16 of 28 from the field; the rest of the team went 6 of 29 overall. The Rebels also made just one 3-point basket.
Austin leads Ole Miss in scoring and rebounding, averaging 14.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.
According to ESPN, the Rebels are still safely in the NCAA Tournament field, projected as a No. 7 seed in the Norman, Oklahoma regional against tenth-seeded Princeton. Ole Miss has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2007.
Texas A&M has a quartet of players averaging at least 10 points per game, headlined by guard Kayla Wells’ 16.9 scoring clip.
The Rebels travel to Nashville, Tennessee to face Vanderbilt Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.