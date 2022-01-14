OXFORD – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team’s toughest test to date comes after what could be considered its most disappointing loss of the season.
Coming off of a 10-point win against Mississippi State over the weekend, the Rebels (9-6, 1-2) had a tough showing in College Station on Tuesday night against Texas A&M. Ole Miss fell 67-51 and shot just 35% from the field while surrendering 55.8% shooting to the Aggies.
After the game, coach Kermit Davis said the team that took the floor Tuesday was among the “softest” he had put into a game as the Rebels’ coach.
Without the services of seniors Jarkel Joiner and Robert Allen, Ole Miss is in need of voices to step into more prominent leadership roles, Davis said. Joiner is out six weeks with a lower back injury while Allen is out for the season with a knee injury.
“You have to back it up with all the toughness things that we do, a guy like Nas (Nysier Brooks). Those guys,” Davis said. “It has to be a group effort because, like I said, they’re our culture, and a big part of our culture left with them. Even if they don’t score a point, it’s just the day-to-day activity with our team. But it is what it is. But yeah, it’s got to be a group effort.”
There’s no rest for the weary, as No. 4 Auburn (15-1, 4-0) comes to SJB Pavilion on Saturday night.
The Tigers have won 12-straight games and are among the top scoring teams in college basketball at 80.6 points per game (22nd nationally). Three different players average at least 12 points per game for Auburn, led by forward Jabari Smith’s 16.1. A whopping seven Tigers average at least five points per game.
The Rebels won both meetings between the teams last season.