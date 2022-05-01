Ole Miss came close on several occasions Sunday afternoon against No. 5 Arkansas. But as has been the case a few times this season, the Rebels just weren’t able to make the plays they needed to make.
Trailing 4-3 in the ninth, freshman right fielder Calvin Harris, freshman pinch hitter John Kramer and sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez walked to load up the bases, bringing senior first baseman and team captain Tim Elko to the plate with a chance to be the hero with two outs.
Elko flew out to center field to end the game, and the Rebels dropped their fourth-straight weekend series.
After winning Friday night on the shoulders of another strong start from junior Dylan DeLucia, Ole Miss lost on a walk-off home run Saturday and fell in the series finale.
“That’s the SEC. And you have to make enough pitches, you have to make enough plays, you have to get enough hits to win the baseball game when you’re on the road against a good team like Arkansas in front of this crowd,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “We’ve played pretty good but not good enough.”
The Rebels (24-19, 7-14) grounded into three double plays Sunday and left nine runners on base. They also had just five hits.
“We played well today. We have to keep going with it,” senior outfielder Justin Bench said. “We were just one at-bat short. We just have to stick together and keep coming after it and eventually turn around.”
Junior Derek Diamond pitched a solid 4 2-3 innings, but a pair of two-out, two-run home runs from Arkansas (34-10, 14-7) ultimately proved too much to overcome.
Elko hit a 97-mile per hour fastball up the middle in the first inning to score Bench and put the Rebels ahead. Arkansas’ Chris Lanzilli hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the third to put the Razorbacks in front.
Ole Miss sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman drove in two runs in the top of the fourth with a single to once again give the Rebels the lead. Razorbacks catcher Michael Turner hit the decisive two-run home run in the fifth.
“I just told the guys, there’s no moral victories. We’re way past that,” Bianco said. “But I am proud how they hung together. It hasn’t been easy. It’s been a tough year and we haven’t played well, but man, they played their rear ends off, and they come out every day and compete.”
Ole Miss does not have a midweek game this week and hosts Missouri in a three-game set starting Friday.