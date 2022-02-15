OXFORD — The Ole Miss men’s basketball fell in overtime to South Carolina 77-74 at SJB Pavilion Tuesday night, bringing the Rebels’ losing streak to four games.
Ole Miss fell to 0-3 in overtime games this season.
South Carolina’s James Reese V hit a halfcourt shot as time expired to send the Gamecocks home with a somewhat improbable victory. The Rebels (12-14, 3-10) led by as many as eight in the second half.
With the game tied at 65 in regulation, sophomore Matthew Murrell hit a free throw to put the Rebels ahead. South Carolina’s Erik Stevenson hit a 3-pointer with 25 seconds to play to put the Gamecocks up 68-66.
Senior guard and leading scorer Jarkel Joiner did not start the game (non-COVID illness) but finished it. He tied the game with a floater with 1 minutes, 7 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.
Before Reese's shot the Rebels had the ball and a 2-second differential between the game clock and the shot clock, but Joiner couldn't get off a shot to hit the rim.
Before that center Nysier Brooks tied the game at 74 with a free throw late in overtime, and the Rebels forced a 3-point miss to gain an advantageous position.
The Rebels fell behind early and began the game just 5 of 17 from the field. They found their stride to close out the half, however, making 6 of 12 — including a 3-pointer from junior forward Luis Rodriguez with nine seconds left in the period to give Ole Miss a 29-28 halftime lead.
Ole Miss came out hot after halftime, scoring 20 points in the first eight-plus minutes of the period to lead by as many as eight. The Gamecocks kept battling back, though, cutting the Rebels’ lead down to a point on four separate occasions.
Stevenson hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 65 with 1:24 left to play and another about one minute later to give the Gamecocks their first lead since the opening moments of the second half.
With about eight seconds left, Joiner took the ball near midcourt, cut through the teeth of the South Carolina defense and softly laid it in to tie the game.
The Rebels were 2 of 5 shooting in overtime and were held without a field goal the final 2 minutes, 54 seconds of the period.