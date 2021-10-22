Austin Peay Mississippi Football

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral (2) runs past Austin Peay's Jau'von Young (3) during an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

 Bruce Newman | AP

Ole Miss offense

QB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.

RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.

WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.

WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.

WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.

TE;83;Chase Rogers;Jr. OR 81;Casey Kelly;So.

LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.

LG;54;Caleb Warren;So.

C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.

RG;55,Ben Brown;Sr.

RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.

Ole Miss defense

DE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.

DT;96;Isaiah Iton;So.

NT;55;KD Hill;Jr.

DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.

OLB;0;Lakia Henry;Sr. OR 35;Mark Robinson;Sr

MLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr.

NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.

CB;31;Jaylon Jones;Sr.

SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.

FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.

CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr.

Ole Miss special teams

K;43;Caden Costa;Fr.

P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.

LSU offense

QB;14;Max Johnson;So.

RB;3;Tyrion Davis-Price

WR;11;Brian Thomas;Fr.

WR;33;Trey Palmer;So.

WR;10;Jaray Jenkins;Jr.

TE;80;Jack Bech;Fr.

LT;61;Cameron Wire;Jr. OR 75;Anthony Bradford;So.

LG;70;Ed Ingram;Sr.

C;56;Liam Shanahan;Sr.

RG;57;Chasen Hines;Sr.

RT;76;Austin Deculus;Sr.

LSU defense

DE;11;Ali Gaye;Sr. OR 0;Maason Smith;Fr.

DT;97;Glen Logan;Sr.

DT;92;Neil Farrell;Sr.

DE;8;B.J. Ojulari;So.

LB;18;Damone Clark;Sr.

LB;23;Micah Baskerville;Sr.

NICK;25;Cordale Flott;Jr.

CB;2;Dwight McGlothern;So.

FS;5;Jay Ward;Jr.

SS;28;Major Burns;Fr.

CB;1;Eli Ricks;So.

LSU special teams

K;36;Cade York;Jr.

P;18;Avery Atkins;Sr.

