Ole Miss-LSU: Starting lineups By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Oct 22, 2021

Ole Miss offense
QB;2;Matt Corral;Jr.
RB;9;Jerrion Ealy;Jr.
WR;13;Braylon Sanders;Sr.
WR;11;Dontario Drummond;Sr.
WR;1;Jonathan Mingo;Jr.
TE;83;Chase Rogers;Jr. OR 81;Casey Kelly;So.
LT;64;Nick Broeker;Jr.
LG;54;Caleb Warren;So.
C;51;Orlando Umana;Sr.
RG;55,Ben Brown;Sr.
RT;78;Jeremy James;Sr.

Ole Miss defense
DE; 33;Cedric Johnson;So.
DT;96;Isaiah Iton;So.
NT;55;KD Hill;Jr.
DE;7;Sam Williams;Sr.
OLB;0;Lakia Henry;Sr. OR 35;Mark Robinson;Sr
MLB;44;Chance Campbell;Sr.
NB;3;Otis Reese;Sr.
CB;31;Jaylon Jones;Sr.
SS;1;Jake Springer;Sr.
FS;21;AJ Finley;Jr.
CB;24;Deane Leonard;Sr.

Ole Miss special teams
K;43;Caden Costa;Fr.
P;96;Mac Brown;Sr.

LSU offense
QB;14;Max Johnson;So.
RB;3;Tyrion Davis-Price
WR;11;Brian Thomas;Fr.
WR;33;Trey Palmer;So.
WR;10;Jaray Jenkins;Jr.
TE;80;Jack Bech;Fr.
LT;61;Cameron Wire;Jr. OR 75;Anthony Bradford;So.
LG;70;Ed Ingram;Sr.
C;56;Liam Shanahan;Sr.
RG;57;Chasen Hines;Sr.
RT;76;Austin Deculus;Sr.

LSU defense
DE;11;Ali Gaye;Sr. OR 0;Maason Smith;Fr.
DT;97;Glen Logan;Sr.
DT;92;Neil Farrell;Sr.
DE;8;B.J. Ojulari;So.
LB;18;Damone Clark;Sr.
LB;23;Micah Baskerville;Sr.
NICK;25;Cordale Flott;Jr.
CB;2;Dwight McGlothern;So.
FS;5;Jay Ward;Jr.
SS;28;Major Burns;Fr.
CB;1;Eli Ricks;So.

LSU special teams
K;36;Cade York;Jr.
P;18;Avery Atkins;Sr.