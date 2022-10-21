Quarterbacks
LSU’s Jayden Daniels has been phenomenal at keeping the ball out of harm’s way, having thrown 10 touchdowns to just one interception. He is also LSU’s leading rusher with 403 yards and six touchdowns. Ole Miss sophomore Jaxson Dart has been uneven at times with 11 touchdowns to six interceptions, but he’s gotten steadier and is a threat as a ballcarrier (115 rushing yards vs. Auburn).
Edge: Even
Running backs
As previously mentioned, the Tigers’ leading rusher is their quarterback. Ole Miss is the only team in the country with two 600-plus-yard rushers in freshman Quinshon Judkins (720, 10 touchdowns) and Zach Evans (605, seven touchdowns). Judkins and Evans each caught a touchdown last week as well.
Edge: Ole Miss
Wide receivers and tight ends
Ole Miss senior Jonathan Mingo went from setting the single-game school record in receiving yards against Vanderbilt to not logging a single catch vs. Auburn. Despite that, Mingo is still second in the SEC with 507 yards and has help around him in senior Malik Heath and junior Jordan Watkins. LSU’s leading receiver is Malik Nabers, who has 418 yards. The Tigers’ headliner, however, is Kayshon Boutte, a likely first-round pick in whichever NFL Draft he enters. The Rebels also took a hit with the loss of sophomore tight end Michael Trigg, who is no longer listed on the depth chart.
Edge: Even
Offensive line
The Ole Miss offensive line was just named to the Joe Moore Award midseason list, which is given to the best offensive line in college football. Just 22 teams made the cut. The Rebels boast the No. 3 rushing attack nationally (271.1 yards per game) and have given up just three sacks, third-fewest in the nation. LSU, on the other hand, has given up 22 sacks, and the Tigers rush for 173.4 yards per game.
Edge: Ole Miss.
- Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
Defensive line
The Rebels are deep up front and can rotate as games get deeper. LSU, however, has a great defensive front, led by B.J. Ojulari, who leads the Tigers with 3.5 sacks despite missing two games. The numbers between the two teams aren’t too different in terms of rush defense, but the Rebels are ahead in sacks per game (2.71 compared to two). Ojulari is the difference.
Edge: LSU
Linebackers
Ole Miss’ Troy Brown is second on the Rebels with 52 tackles. LSU’s Micah Baskerville has 212 tackles in his LSU career, including a team-high 41 in 2022. Rebels’ linebacker Khari Coleman missed two games but is back, though he’s racked up just three tackles since his return. Behind their leading tacklers, both Ole Miss and LSU are fairly even in productivity at linebacker.
Edge: Even
Secondary
LSU gives up slightly fewer yards per game through the air, but the Rebels have been better at causing turnovers, with six interceptions compared to the Tigers’ four. Both squads are in the top-35 in passing yards per game allowed, but LSU held Florida and quarterback Anthony Richardson to just 185 passing yards last week and Tennessee star quarterback Hendon Hooker to 239 the week before.
Edge: LSU
Special teams
Ole Miss senior kicker Jonathan Cruz had one of the plays of the game against Auburn, executing an onside kick that the Rebels recovered and turned into a touchdown. He has also excelled points-wise, having made all 36 of his PATs and is 6 of 7 on field goals with a long of 53. LSU punter Jay Bramblett has the edge in yards per punt. The Rebels have better punt return, punt return defense and kickoff return units while LSU has slightly better kick return defense
Edge: Ole Miss
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.