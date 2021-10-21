Quarterbacks
LSU’s Max Johnson is second in the SEC with 20 touchdown passes. The sophomore has three 300-yard passing games so far and has softened the impact of losing expected starter Myles Brennan to injury before the season started. Matt Corral remains a Heisman Trophy frontrunner, ranking third in total yards per game (363) and has 22 total touchdowns. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin expressed doubt in Corral’s availability Saturday, though, after Corral briefly left the Tennessee game. If Corral is unable to play, this changes drastically.
Edge: Ole Miss
Running backs
Ole Miss did not run the ball well last weekend with its backs, as Jerrion Ealy, Henry Parrish Jr. and Snoop Conner combined for just 97 rushing against the Volunteers. More often than not, however, at least one member of the trio has come through this season. LSU has one of the nation’s worst rushing attacks, ranking 104th at 117.1 yards per game. Naturally, running back Tyrion Davis-Price ran for a school-record 287 yards in an upset win over Florida last week.
Edge: Ole Miss
Wide receivers and tight ends
It will be a war of attrition for both teams on the perimeter. Ole Miss hasn’t had Jonathan Mingo in several weeks, and Braylon Sanders left the Tennessee game with an upper body injury. That leaves Dontario Drummond as the last man standing in the Rebels’ dynamic trio. Dannis Jackson shined againt Tennessee, catching his first-career touchdown. LSU, meanwhile, lost superstar wideout Kayshon Boutte for the rest of the year. Tight end Jack Bech might be the Tigers’ best option at the moment — he is the second-leading receiver, well behind Boutte.
Edge: Ole Miss
Offensive line
Ole Miss is right in the middle of the pack in terms of sacks allowed per game (2.17, tied for 72nd), just ahead of LSU (tied for 76). It hasn’t always been the cleanest effort up front but, more often than not, the Rebels have gotten things done. That is true particularly in the running game, where Ole miss averages 263.5 yards per game, though some of that is attributable to Corral’s prowess as a scrambler. LSU struggles mightily to run the ball, save for last weekend.
Edge: Ole Miss
Defensive line
LSU is tied for 19th nationally with three sacks per game. Who are the Tigers tied with? Among a few others, Ole Miss, of course. B.J. Ojulari leads LSU with six sacks and has three other players with at least 2.5 sacks this season. Ole Miss’ Sam Williams has turned into a premier pass rusher, but two of the Rebels’ next three sack leaders are linebackers. Add that with the fact Ole Miss can struggle against the run with a three-man front in its base defense, and LSU’s overall depth on the defensive front gets the nod here.
Edge: LSU
Linebackers
Ole Miss senior Mark Robinson has been a revelation in recent weeks, culminating in a 14-tackle performance at Tennessee that included two sacks and five tackles for loss. Chance Campbell has seen solid up the middle throughout the season, notching 46 total tackles and three sacks. LSU is led by Damone Clark, and he leads all of college football with 11.3 tackles per game. He is among the best in college football. Fellow senior Micah Baskerville can hold his own, too.
Edge: LSU
Defensive backs
A perceived area of strength before the season for LSU with All-Americans Derek Stingley and Eli Ricks, the Tigers now find themselves depleted in the secondary. Stingley and Ricks are both out, and LSU’s pass defense has struggled accordingly (95th nationally). Ole Miss, ranked 89th, hasn’t fared a ton better. But the group is at least getting healthy, particularly with safety Jake Springer back in the mix.
Edge: Ole Miss
Special teams
LSU kicker Cade York has been one of college football’s best kickers since stepping onto campus in 2019. As good as Caden Costa has been for Ole Miss, York has the definitive experience edge. Avery Atkins has gotten more work than he would probably like for the Tigers (34 punts) but is averaging 42.1 per kick. Ole Miss punter Mac Brown has just 16 punts so far and is averaging 47.1 per boot.
Edge: LSU