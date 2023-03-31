After being swept by Vanderbilt and Florida to start SEC play, Ole Miss will change its weekend rotation for the first time this season.
The Rebels (15-9, 0-6 SEC) will start junior Jack Dougherty on Friday, junior Xavier Rivas Saturday and freshman J.T. Quinn Sunday during its three-game series at Texas A&M, head coach Mike Bianco said.
Ole Miss had Dougherty, freshman Grayson Saunier and Rivas as its weekend rotation previously.
The Rebels and Aggies — both participants in last year’s College World Series with Ole Miss taking home the ultimate prize — begin their series Friday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
Ole Miss’ most recent game, Tuesday’s matchup with Southern Miss, was ruled a no-contest because of poor field conditions at Trustmark Park in Pearl.
“We have to pitch better,” Bianco said. “ … Quinn has pitched well in the middle of the week, he’s pitched well in relief, and (wanted to) give him an opportunity to start. Rivas has pitched well (the) first two conference weekends, so move him up to Saturday.”
Saunier has surrendered 13 earned runs in 10.1 innings over his last three starts. He went two innings against Florida and gave up five earned runs and has pitched more than 4.1 innings once in his six starts. Bianco said he expects Saunier to see work as a reliever over the weekend.
Quinn has started four games this season and appeared in five others. He pitched four innings in relief of Saunier last Saturday against the Gators, striking out seven while giving up three earned runs.
Rivas has given up three earned runs or less in five of his six starts this season and leads Ole Miss with 29 innings pitched.
“It’s not just juggle it, shake it up and throw it out there. I think hopefully there’s a little more mindfulness to it than that,” Bianco said. “It’s really that Quinn’s pitched better, and he deserves the opportunity, and certainly Xavier’s pitched well (on) the weekend. We’ll move him up a day.”
The Aggies (15-10, 1-5) have lost their last four games overall, a three-game sweep at No. 10 Tennessee and a midweek matchup with No. 21 Texas. If the rotation holds the same as it did last weekend, the Aggies will likely start Nathan Dettmer Friday, Troy Wansing Saturday and Justin Lamkin Sunday.
Dettmer has a 5.40 ERA while Wansing and Lamkin have ERAs of 3.80 and 3.28, respectively. Texas A&M averages 7.3 runs per game, which ranks 99th nationally.
