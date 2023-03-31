Jack Dougherty vs. Delaware

Ole Miss right-hander Jack Dougherty had five strikeouts in 2 1/3 scoreless innings against Delaware in Game 2 last Saturday. This Friday he returns to a starting role in place of Hunter Elliott.

 Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss

After being swept by Vanderbilt and Florida to start SEC play, Ole Miss will change its weekend rotation for the first time this season.

