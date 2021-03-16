OXFORD – Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has tested positive for COVID-19, the school has announced.
McPhee-McCuin is completing her third season as Rebels coach with her first postseason appearance.
The Rebels (11-11) were among the first four teams out for the NCAA Tournament and are scheduled to begin play in the Women’s NIT Friday at 5 against Samford in Collierville, Tenn.
McPhee-McCuin, isolating at home, will miss the WNIT opener. The school’s news release says that McPhee-McCuin is following CDC guidelines for positive tests and that she will miss “at least the first few games” of the WNIT.
The championship game is scheduled for March 22.
“My coaches and players are primed and ready to play, and it is my hope that I can rejoin them once I complete my protocol,” McPhee-McCuin said in the news release.
Armintie Herrington will be the Rebels’ acting coach against Samford.