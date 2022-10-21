Kermit Davis

Kermit Davis is 44-48 in his last three seasons at Ole Miss, 20-34 in SEC games.

 AP | File

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — Ole Miss men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis said there’s “no question” the Rebels expect to make the NCAA tournament this season for the first time since 2019.

Newsletters

tderosa@cdispatch.com

Recommended for you