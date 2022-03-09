TAMPA, Fla. — A dreadful, though at times hard-fought, season for Ole Miss (13-19, 4-15 SEC) came to an end Wednesday night at the SEC tournament inside Amalie Arena with a 72-60 loss against 12-seed Missouri.
It should come as little surprise for the Rebels as they finish the season with just three wins away from home. Playing against a Missouri (12-20, 6-13 SEC) bunch which had already won two games in the series this season didn’t help, either — though Ole Miss was a four-point favorite heading into the contest.
All head coach Kermit Davis could do by the end was throw his arms in the air, cross his legs and sit red-faced while staring aimlessly onto the court as Missouri advanced to the second round.
Here are three takeaways from the contest.
Flashy first
It was a fun first 20 minutes of action considering the conference’s worst offenses opened the tournament.
The teams combined for an average of 133 points per contest and shot about 43 percent from the field. Don’t tell that to Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner and Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III who combined for 24 points in the opening frame.
The Rebels shot 45 percent from the field in the first half with one turnover. Ole Miss added eight points from its bench en route to a 32-point performance — its third straight game reaching that benchmark in the first half.
Ole Miss led by as many as five in the first half, but its inability to get stops kept Missouri in the game. The Tigers shot 52 percent from the field in the first half with four turnovers. DeGray gave a spark off the bench and scored three of five points late in the half to trim Ole Miss’ largest edge.
"We have been so inept in the last two-three minutes of the first half all year," Davis said postgame. "It's amazing."
Return to the norm… for Ole Miss
The second half was more of what Rebels fans have seen throughout the disappointing season.
Ole Miss scored just nine points in the opening 10 minutes of the second half and was outscored by 14 in the segment. Missouri was active in the passing lane to the tune of six turnovers forced and 12 points off them in the second half.
Joiner was kept silent in the final frame, scoring just three points on one-of-seven shooting. Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin said the goal to containing him was understanding Joiner would get the ball but forcing him to shoot jumpers.
Matthew Murrell scored 11 in the second half but Ole Miss got just eight points from the remaining starters.
Missouri stretched its lead to as many as 15 in the second half and left little doubt regarding which team would face 5-seed LSU Thursday afternoon.
"Credit Missouri, they were just tougher," Davis said.
What’s next
Though sub-.500 teams can make the NIT, finishing six games under is too much of a stretch. Ole Miss’ season will end with a third-consecutive season outside the Big Dance.
The longtime Middle Tennessee head coach led the Blue Raiders to three NCAA tournament appearances in 16 seasons with the first coming in his 11th season. Her rifled off two March Madness wins in those appearances.
He left Middle Tennessee after winning the Conference USA regular season title but failing to make the NCAA tournament and returned to the sidelines of the Big Dance in his first season with Ole Miss.
Since then, he has gone 44-48 with one postseason win — a 76-59 win against South Carolina in Ole Miss’ first game of the SEC tournament last year.
When asked about his job security postgame, Davis showed little doubt he anticipates being the head coach moving forward. Before being asked, he already had talked in length about utilizing the transfer portal and building a competitive roster next season.
"It’s a big boy league, and I get it," he said. "But I’ve got a great AD. We’re gonna work day and night to get this thing flipped next year. They’ve given us every resource to be successful at Ole Miss. It’s right on us. We’re gonna go out and put together a roster that the Ole Miss fans can be proud of. We’re gonna be right here next year, hopefully playing for seeding in the NCAA tournament and having a great chance to win in Nashville.”