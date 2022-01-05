With just nine scholarship players available Wednesday night — and without the services of leading scorer Jarkel Joiner — the Ole Miss men’s basketball team hung tough but fell in overtime in its SEC opener 66-60 at No. 18 Tennessee. The Rebels surrendered just two points in the first 10 minutes of game action, led for nearly 34 minutes and surrendered just 39% shooting from the field in the game.
The Volunteers’ Santiago Vescovi tied the game at 51 with 1:10 seconds left in regulation, and the teams went to overtime. Tennessee took its first lead of the game in overtime and couldn’t miss in the extra period, hitting five of six shots.
“We went right out, we didn’t try to say ‘woe is me,’ we just went right out and played,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “And I knew what we had in the locker room was good enough if we played the right way.”
Here are three takeaways from the Rebels’ loss:
The Rebels missed Joiner, but held their own
Joiner, the Rebels' senior point guard, did not make the trip to Knoxville after suffering a lower back injury in practice. Joiner is the Rebels’ leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, and his presence was missed. Ole Miss was thin already with a pair of players entering COVID-19 protocols earlier in the week, and losing Joiner was an extra lump to take.
Joiner remains questionable for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State, head coach Kermit Davis said.
“Nobody wants to play in a game more than Jarkel. I know that. He’s going to do everything in his power … We missed him. We all miss him. We miss him on the trip, I miss his smile, I miss him every day that he’s not with our squad.”
The Rebels didn’t just miss Joiner’s scoring, but also his ball handling and decision making — Ole Miss committed 27 turnovers.
“You can’t simulate Tennessee’s pressure. It was very physical in the perimeter,” Davis said. “One thing we’ve done (this year) is we’ve taken care of the ball.”
Even without their floor general, Ole Miss was able to make big plays when needed. Tennessee eventually tied the game at 31 at the 13 minute, 29 second mark after trailing most of the game to that point. The Rebels didn’t waver, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers from senior guard Tye Fagan and sophomore guard Matthew Murrell to jump back in front.
Fagan put the game on his shoulders, scoring 23 points, including five of six from 3-point range. He had just three points at halftime but exploded in the second half and overtime.
Defense can keep the Rebels in games
While Ole Miss went scoreless the first four minutes of the game, the same was true of Tennessee, and that was due in part to a strong defensive effort from the Rebels. The Volunteers missed their first 10 shots from the field, four of those coming from behind the 3-point line.
Ole Miss led by as many as 12 in the first half and held Tennessee to just 27% from the field over that time. The Rebels also never trailed in the first. As far as defense is concerned, it was about as good an effort at Ole Miss could have asked for early.
Tennessee shot just 10 of 34 from 3 in the game and never had easy looks at the basket. Until overtime, the Volunteers never found an offensive rhythm.
The offense still needs work
All that great defense gave the Rebels just a 21-19 lead at halftime. The Rebels shot a decent 40% but only took 20 shots in the first half compared to 30 for the Volunteers.
Murrell scored 17 in the game, with 10 coming in the first half, but other than he and Fagan, scoring was limited at times. No other Ole Miss player scored more than eight points in the game and, as a team, the Rebels shot 44%. Neither team was able to get to the free throw line, shooting a combined 16 in the game.
Ole Miss led by seven with 5 minutes, 46 seconds to play in regulation but scored just three points the rest of the half and turned the ball over five times.
Down the stretch, Fagan said the difference was that the Volunteers wanted it a bit more.
“They out-toughed us. Last eight to 10 minutes of the game, they out-toughed us. They wanted 50-50 balls,” Fagan said. “When you have things like that right there happen, it’s going to hurt you versus a team that’s top-20 in the country. That’s a good team. I tip my hat off to them.”