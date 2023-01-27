Mississippi Men's Basketball

Mississippi guard Tye Fagan (14) looks arrow nd against Tennessee in the first half in an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Bruce Newman)

 Bruce Newman

It was a given Ole Miss’s offense would likely take a bit of a step back without the services of leading scorer Matt Murrell.

Newsletters

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.