It was a given Ole Miss’s offense would likely take a bit of a step back without the services of leading scorer Matt Murrell.
But his value comes from far more than his ability to put the ball through the cylinder on a consistent basis.
The junior guard averages a shade under 15 points per game for a Rebels (9-11, 1-7 SEC) team that has struggled to score the ball at various time this season. Murrell suffered an MCL injury at Arkansas last weekend and missed Tuesday’s 89-77 loss to Missouri. Murrell avoided major catastrophe, however, and head coach Kermit Davis expects him back sooner than later.
Ole Miss plays at Oklahoma State (11-9, 3-5 Big 12) Saturday at 7 p.m. in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Scoring wasn’t the issue against the Tigers, however, as 77 points should have been good enough to win, Davis said. Murrell was missed in large part because of his defense and a motor that goes beyond what he contributes in a box score on a nightly basis.
“I think probably where we missed him more is just defensively, just defensive scheme. I mean, we scored plenty, 77, and Missouri’s a high-powered offense, and they scored. And they haven’t shot like that in a long, long, long time,” Davis said. “ … I think more than anything tonight, we missed his maturity level on the defensive end, kind of in-game plans and some different things.”
Missouri — already one of the most prolific offenses in college basketball — shot 55.4% from the field Tuesday. Over their first 20 games of the season, the Rebels allowed opponents to shoot just 41.2% from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range for a total of 65.5 points per game.
As important as Murrell is to Ole Miss as a scorer (he is the only Rebel averaging in double-figure scoring), it his his defense and overall toughness that sets the tone for Ole Miss, according to senior guard Tye Fagan.
“It puts a lot of pressure on us, because he’s probably got the best motor for us. We’ve seen him play 38, 39, 40-minute games. That’s ridiculous, and play hard the whole time,” Fagan said. “So, not having his defensive presence when they would go on one of those stretches and those runs, make a 3 and get back in transition. His athleticism, being able to fight over ball screens, passing lanes, things like that. So, we definitely miss Matt.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.