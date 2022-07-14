Kermit Davis

Kermit Davis and the Ole Miss Rebels released their non-conference basketball schedule Thursday. It's highlighted by road matchups against Memphis and Oklahoma State.

OXFORD — The 2022-23 nonconference schedule for the Ole Miss men’s basketball team was released Thursday afternoon, and it features a pair of high-profile matchups at Memphis and Oklahoma State.

The Rebels face the Tigers in Memphis on Dec. 3 and take on the Cowboys in Stillwater, Oklahoma in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28. The entire nonconference schedule is as follows:

Nov. 7 vs. Alcorn State

Nov. 11 vs. Florida Atlantic

Nov. 15 vs. Chattanooga

Nov. 18 vs. UT Martin

Nov. 27-27 at ESPN Events Invitational

Dec. 3 at Memphis

Dec. 10 vs. Valparaiso

Dec. 14 vs. UCF

Dec. 17 vs. Temple

Dec. 20 vs. North Alabama

Jan. 28 at Oklahoma State

The Rebels are coming off a 13-19 season (4-14 in SEC play) that saw the team lose its last five games of the season.

Ole Miss retooled its roster with a number of transfers, including Louisiana-Lafayette forward Theo Akwuba, Buffalo forward Josh Mballa and Jackson State forward Jayveous McKinnis.

The Rebels also return forward Jaemyn Brakefield and guards Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin, the latter of whom is recovering from a midseason knee injury.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

