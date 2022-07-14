Ole Miss men's basketball releases nonconference matchups By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Jul 14, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kermit Davis and the Ole Miss Rebels released their non-conference basketball schedule Thursday. It's highlighted by road matchups against Memphis and Oklahoma State. AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OXFORD — The 2022-23 nonconference schedule for the Ole Miss men’s basketball team was released Thursday afternoon, and it features a pair of high-profile matchups at Memphis and Oklahoma State.The Rebels face the Tigers in Memphis on Dec. 3 and take on the Cowboys in Stillwater, Oklahoma in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28. The entire nonconference schedule is as follows:Nov. 7 vs. Alcorn State Ole Miss discussion with Parrish Alford & Michael Katz Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans Nov. 11 vs. Florida AtlanticNov. 15 vs. ChattanoogaNov. 18 vs. UT MartinNov. 27-27 at ESPN Events InvitationalDec. 3 at MemphisDec. 10 vs. ValparaisoDec. 14 vs. UCFDec. 17 vs. TempleDec. 20 vs. North AlabamaJan. 28 at Oklahoma StateThe Rebels are coming off a 13-19 season (4-14 in SEC play) that saw the team lose its last five games of the season.Ole Miss retooled its roster with a number of transfers, including Louisiana-Lafayette forward Theo Akwuba, Buffalo forward Josh Mballa and Jackson State forward Jayveous McKinnis.The Rebels also return forward Jaemyn Brakefield and guards Matthew Murrell and Daeshun Ruffin, the latter of whom is recovering from a midseason knee injury. MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels College Basketball Memphis Tigers Oklahoma State Cowboys Sec/big 12 Challenge Ole Miss Rebel Sport Memphis Oklahoma Matthew Murrell Schedule Men Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters