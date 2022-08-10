OXFORD — Ole Miss and head baseball coach Mike Bianco have agreed to a four-year contract extension, the athletics department announced Wednesday morning.
The deal is for a base salary of $1.625 million per year and includes incentives. Based on the the salaries for coaches in 2022 according to The Tennessean, it would make Bianco the second-highest paid coach in the SEC behind Vanderbilt's Tim Corbin.
Bianco just finished his 22nd season as the Rebels’ head coach owns an 854-485-1 record as the Ole Miss coach. He just led Ole Miss to its first College World Series championship following a dominant 10-1 postseason run where the Rebels outscored opponents 82-25. The 854 wins are the third-most in SEC history.
Bianco was named the 2022 National Coach of the Year by D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball and the American Baseball Coaches Association.
"We are blessed to have Mike Bianco as our head coach, and we intend for him to lead our baseball team for many, many years to come," athletics director Keith Carter said in a news release. "With his remarkable track record, no one was more deserving of that national title run than Mike. We have accomplished so much in every facet of our program, and under Mike's leadership, we look forward to continuing that level of success and experiencing more championship moments."
The Rebels were a preseason top-five team and held the No. 1 spot in college baseball for a time in the middle of 2021. But a 7-14 start in SEC play cut into Ole Miss' chances at the NCAA Tournament. A late spurt to close the regular season got the Rebels into the tournament as one of the final teams in the field. And from there, the Rebels didn't look back, finishing undefeated in the Coral Gables regional and Hattiesburg super regionals to earn a berth to the College World Series for the first time since 2014.
Ole Miss lost one game in Omaha and swept Oklahoma in the championships series to put a bow on a season for the ages.
According to the terms of the contract sheet provided by Ole Miss, Bianco's annual base salary will grow by an additional $35,000 per year for making it to a super regional ($35,000), making it to the College World Series ($50,000) or winning the College World Series ($100,000).
He has year-by-year incentives built in as well for winning SEC Coach of the year ($25,000), hosting regionals and super regionals ($25,000 each), for appearing in ($150,000), making it to the finals of ($300,000) or winning the College World Series ($400,000), among other things. He can also receive additional pay for reaching the 900, 1,000, 1,100 and 1,200-win marks at Ole Miss and for meeting APR thresholds.
"I appreciate Keith, Chancellor Boyce and our Board of Trustees for proactively and aggressively getting this done," Bianco said in the release. "I am ecstatic about continuing to lead this incredible program with the support of a community that means so much to Camie and me. I've said it before and I'll say it again, there is no better fan base in the country.
"We've always known that but after what you guys did in Omaha, the entire country knows it - Rebel fans showed up and made a difference ... As always, none of this happens without the incredible players and coaches who have helped us build this program along the way. I can't wait to see everyone back at Swayze next spring, and I am proud to be an Ole Miss Rebel."
