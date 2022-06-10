Back in a familiar position, Ole Miss baseball is hoping for an unfamiliar result.
There’s a lot of excitement for an all-Mississippi super regional as Ole Miss and Southern Miss meet in Hattiesburg, starting Saturday in best-of-three for a trip to Omaha.
Hosting for the first time, the Golden Eagles are in a super regional for the first time in 13 years and just the second time in their history.
The Rebels have been here before – so much that it’s become a major talking point for many fans when discussing head coach Mike Bianco.
If the Rebels fail to advance that topic will be front and center again.
The last five years have been arguably the Rebels’ best window of Bianco’s 22 seasons. They’ve been a national seed for a second time, they’ve qualified for three-straight super regionals, and for the first time they’ve won a road regional.
Yet Bianco is 1-6 in super regionals, and the inability to reach the College World Series more than one shining moment in 2014 is glaring.
Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter was the interim in his position when he chose not to extend Bianco’s contract in 2019 following a super regional season that ended against Arkansas in Fayetteville.
Carter said then he wanted to “look at what’s holding us up in the postseason.”
Last year Carter stood by Bianco and cited “personal factors” as Bianco interviewed for the LSU vacancy.
Not all had such patience for Bianco’s decision.
The Rebels’ effort to break through to Omaha this weekend won’t look tactically different than any game this season.
Previous super regional shortcomings haven’t been because “we don’t bunt enough, we don’t hit-and-run enough or we’ve got to throw more curveballs earlier,” Bianco said.
Knocking off No. 6 seed Miami and winning the Coral Gables Regional wasn’t about some magic dust that wasn’t already in place. Instead the Rebels found that most difficult quality to achieve in athletics competition: consistency.
“If you ask most coaches, you’re in this position because you’ve done some things really well. The question is can you duplicate it again this weekend?,” Bianco said. “We’ve lost our share of these weekends, it’s not a secret, but it hasn’t been because of some strategic thing.’
Last year’s Rebels were better set-up for super regional success until Gunnar Hoglund — along with Doug Nikhazy one of two dominant starting pitchers — suffered an arm injury in May.
Southern Miss has a deeper pitching staff.
The best way for Ole Miss to dial down the Omaha discussion, at least temporarily, will be to hit those good Southern Miss arms throughout the weekend.