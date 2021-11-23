Quarterbacks
Other than the matchup at Alabama against Bryce Young, this is really the only time this season Matt Corral is being seriously challenged as the top signal caller in a given game. Mississippi State’s Will Rogers has finished his season with a bang, having thrown 34 touchdown passes to just eight interceptions. That being said, Corral has an “it” factor that can’t be quantified by numbers. His numbers are pretty good, too — 19 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns.
Edge: Ole Miss
Running backs
Mike Leach’s Air Raid isn’t known for racking up a ton of yardage on the ground, but Mississippi State’s Dillon Johnson and Jo'quavious Marks are each holding their own as runners. Ole Miss thrives running the ball, though, with the three-headed monster of Jerrion Ealy, Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish Jr. among the most devastating groups in the country.
Edge: Ole Miss
Wide receivers and tight ends
Ole Miss is getting healthy, as Dontario Drummond, Braylon Sanders and Jonathan Mingo all played against Vanderbilt. Jahcour Pearson has also come on late as well, with two 100-yard efforts in his last three games. The Bulldogs have five receivers with at least 400 receiving yards, headlined by Makai Polk’s 891. The pure volume of Mississippi State passes is going to allow a lot of receivers to put up big numbers. But the Bulldogs have a solid group.
Edge: Even
Offensive line
Bulldogs left tackle Charles Cross is one of the best in the nation and a likely first round pick come spring. The offensive line as a whole is susceptible to pass rushers, though, as they are tied for 85th in sacks allowed per game, though some of that is attributable to a heavy passing ratio. The Ole Miss line has found its stride in both the run and pass recently, particularly Caleb Warren, who has twice been named SEC Lineman of the Week.
Edge: Mississippi State
Defensive line
Sam Williams is having an All-SEC caliber season, having notched a school-record 10.5 sacks already. His bookend, Cedric Johnson, has 6.5 sacks. The defensive tackles have held their own, too, though the defense as a whole is susceptible to being gashed in the run game. Mississippi State has some beef up front (Nathan Pickering is 300 pounds) but doesn’t get to the quarterback as well as the Rebels do.
Edge: Ole Miss
Linebackers
Mississippi State’s Jett Johnson, Nathaniel Watson and Aaron Brule are a solid trio, with a combined 183 tackles between them. Ole Miss’ Chance Campbell and Mark Robinson have 87 and 79 tackles, respectively, and a combined 19.5 tackles per loss.
Edge: Even
Secondary
Ole Miss and Mississippi State give up very similar passing yardage totals — 237.6 and 229.7 yards per game, respectively, though the Rebels have given up six less touchdown passes. The Bulldogs have star power in cornerback Martin Emerson, a likely early selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Emmanuel Forbes also holds his own on the other side.
Edge: Mississippi State
Special teams
The Bulldogs’ kicking woes have been well chronicled, with Brandon Ruiz and Nolan McCord a combined 12 of 21 on field goal this season. Ole Miss’ Caden Costa has been money as a freshman, hitting 14 of his 17 tries. Archer Trafford and Tucker Day average 41.8 and 39.7 yards per punt, respectively for Mississippi State. Ole Miss’ Mac Brown averages a solid 44 yards per punt.
Edge: Ole Miss