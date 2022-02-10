Missouri (9-14, 3-7 SEC)

P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPG

G;12;DaJuan Gordon;6-3;Jr.;8.6

G;1;Amari Davis;6-2;Jr.;10.0

G;5;Jarron Coleman;6-5;Jr.;10.0

F;23;Trevon Brazile;6-9;Fr.;5.5

F;24;Kobe Brown;6-8;Jr.;12.9

Ole Miss (12-12, 3-8 SEC)

P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPG

G;24;Jarkel Joiner;6-1;Sr.;14.5

G;11;Matthew Murrell;6-4;So.;10.8

G;14;Tye Fagan;6-3;Sr.;7.5

F;4;Jaemyn Brakefield;6-8;So.;8.1

C;3;Nysier Brooks;7-0;Gr.;9.5

Tipoff: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Series: Ole Miss leads 15-4

Last Meeting: Missouri won 78-53 in Oxford on Jan. 18.

Coaches: Kermit Davis 63-54 in fourth season at Ole Miss, 532-317 in 27th season overall; Cuonzo Martin 75-70 in fifth season at Missouri, 261-191 in 14th season overall.

