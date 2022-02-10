agate Ole Miss-Missouri lineup graphic By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Feb 10, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Missouri (9-14, 3-7 SEC)P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPGG;12;DaJuan Gordon;6-3;Jr.;8.6G;1;Amari Davis;6-2;Jr.;10.0G;5;Jarron Coleman;6-5;Jr.;10.0F;23;Trevon Brazile;6-9;Fr.;5.5F;24;Kobe Brown;6-8;Jr.;12.9Ole Miss (12-12, 3-8 SEC)P;No.;Name;Ht.;Cl.;PPGG;24;Jarkel Joiner;6-1;Sr.;14.5G;11;Matthew Murrell;6-4;So.;10.8G;14;Tye Fagan;6-3;Sr.;7.5F;4;Jaemyn Brakefield;6-8;So.;8.1C;3;Nysier Brooks;7-0;Gr.;9.5Tipoff: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MissouriTV: SEC NetworkSeries: Ole Miss leads 15-4Last Meeting: Missouri won 78-53 in Oxford on Jan. 18.Coaches: Kermit Davis 63-54 in fourth season at Ole Miss, 532-317 in 27th season overall; Cuonzo Martin 75-70 in fifth season at Missouri, 261-191 in 14th season overall. MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Missouri Ole Miss Sport Linguistics Coach Cuonzo Martin Oxford Season Sec Network Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters