Luke Mann

Missouri's Luke Mann hit a two-run shot against Ole Miss in the first inning. It was his second in two days against the Rebels.

 Colin E Braley | AP file photo

Missouri scored six unearned runs in the fourth inning off Ole Miss Friday night, taking down the Rebels 13-3 in seven innings to clinch the weekend series between the teams. The Rebels lost the opener 11-9 Thursday night after leading by seven runs.

michael.katz@djournal.com.

