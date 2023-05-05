Missouri scored six unearned runs in the fourth inning off Ole Miss Friday night, taking down the Rebels 13-3 in seven innings to clinch the weekend series between the teams. The Rebels lost the opener 11-9 Thursday night after leading by seven runs.
Ole Miss (24-23, 5-18 SEC) went 3 for 15 with runners in scoring position Friday and committed three errors. Missouri hit four home runs in the game.
Freshman J.T. Quinn started for the Rebels and gave up a two-run home run to Luke Mann in the first inning, his third longball in two days. Ole Miss got runners to second and third in the top half of the second but were unable to score.
Missouri (27-19, 7-16) tacked on six unearned runs in the fourth inning — including one on a bases-loaded walk and another on a bases-loaded hit by pitch — due in part to errors from junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez and Quinn. Quinn went 3.2 innings, gave up two earned runs, struck out five and walked two. Twelve Missouri batters came to the plate in the fourth.
Ole Miss scored one run in the fifth on an RBI groundout from Gonzalez and two more in the ninth. The Tigers scored four runs in the seventh to put the run-rule into effect.
Ole Miss and Missouri finish their three-game series Saturday at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
