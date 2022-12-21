Allen Greene announcement graphic

Allen Greene previously worked at Ole Miss from 2009-12 as Assistant AD for Development.

 Courtesy OleMissSports.com

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss has strengthened its athletics administration by naming former Auburn and Buffalo athletics director, Allen Greene, as its new Senior Deputy Athletics Director/External Relations and Business Development, it was announced Wednesday by Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter.

