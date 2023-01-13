FILE - Mississippi guard Daeshun Ruffin (2) drives for a basket against Texas A&M guard Andre Gordon, rear, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Jan. 11, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Led by guards Matthew Murrell and Ruffin, Mississippi is trying to improve on a 13-19 record that included only four Southeastern Conference wins. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
OXFORD — The point guard position has been a bit of a rollercoaster this season for an Ole Miss team currently experiencing its own peaks and valleys. And head coach Kermit Davis knows he needs more from his leading guards.
Sophomore Daeshun Ruffin has not fully rounded into form in nine games since returning from the knee injuries he suffered last season and right before the 2022 season began. Ruffin is averaging 8.6 points in 17 minutes per game and is shooting less than 39% from the field.
In Ruffins’ stead, a pair of freshmen have had to step to the plate. Amaree Abram and T.J. Caldwell are averaging 8 points and 4.6 points per game, respectively. Abram has started 11 games and had a hot three-game stretch in late November where he averaged 20.6 points, including a season-high 26 in a win over Stanford. Abram has scored in double-figures just once in nine games since that run, however, and has scored 10 points combined in his last three games.
Ole Miss (8-8, 0-4 SEC) is currently in the midst of a five-game losing streak.
Following the Rebels’ 82-73 loss to Auburn on Tuesday, Davis praised Tigers’ point guard Wendell Green Jr. and the demeanor he brings to the table. Davis said he needs that type of leadership and infectious personality from his own point guards going forward.
Green led the Tigers with 23 points in the win.
“I love Amaree, but he’s having trouble guarding the spot. And I think that’s probably the biggest thing … I think T.J., right now, at the point guard, he’s our best defender,” Davis said. “ … Daeshun right now, as you said, he’s not in a great place. He’s lost some confidence, and he’s got to become a better practice player … I think if anything, we talk about his body language. You hear it all the time.
“Wendell Green’s got unbelievable body language. I love him as an opposing coach — I don’t like playing against him — just because of his demeanor. … We have to develop a persona and body language at that spot. It is so critical.”
Junior guard Matthew Murrell agreed that the need for leadership at the point guard spot is paramount and said that the key to his teammates getting there is likely maturity and, frankly, time.
“Oh that’s like a huge thing,” Murrell said. “ … (You need) the point guard to facilitate. Leader, head of the snake. So, when you don’t have that at the point guard position, it trickles down and it really effects the team.”
