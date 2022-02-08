OXFORD – If Ole Miss sophomore guard Matthew Murrell can bottle up his first half success and bring it into the second, the Rebels might be onto something.
Murrell is averaging 10.6 points per game this season, including 14.9 in SEC games. His SEC numbers are even more eye-popping in the first half, where he’s averaging nine points on 54.4% from the field.
That means there is something left to be desired in second halves, though. The contrast between strong starts and not-as-stellar endings was once again apparent on Saturday in an overtime loss at Florida. Murrell scored 10 points in the first half but had just four combined points in the second half and overtime on 1 of 7 shooting from the field.
With freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin out for the season with a knee injury and senior guard Jarkel Joiner still rounding into form following his return from back surgery, consistency from Murrell would be a welcomed sight for head coach Kermit Davis and Co.
The Rebels host defending SEC champion Alabama (14-9, 4-6) Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at SJB Pavilion.
“His first half numbers are a lot better than his second half numbers,” Davis said. “Matt’s a really quality player, and now he’s putting himself in one of the best guards in the SEC. Teams will make an adjustment on halftimes, and Matt’s got be able to drive the ball, get himself to the free-throw line, find some other ways besides making a 3 to score.
“Matt, right now, with our team, where it is, he’s got to be the one to help go make plays in crunch time. We think he will down the stretch.”
Ole Miss (12-11, 3-7) led the Gators by nine at halftime but went more than 10 minutes to start the second half without a made field goal. That allowed Florida to creep back in and eventually win in overtime. The Rebels made just five field goals in the second half, including a lone 3-pointer on 10 tries.
“The ball’s just getting a little stagnant. But that’s what we come to practice for,” senior center Nysier Brooks said. “Just try to improve in those things and our weak spots. … Just trying to improve. It happened a couple games in a row.”
The Crimson Tide were the preseason No. 14 team in the country but have slid a bit over the last 10 games, compiling a 4-6 record. Included in that stretch, however, was a victory over No. 4 Baylor in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Following the game against Alabama, Ole Miss plays at Missouri on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.