OXFORD – It’s hard to play a perfect college football game, and No. 17 Ole Miss didn’t do it in the SEC’s late show Saturday night.
Amid the imperfections the Rebels did what they needed to do.
They started fast, never let up and played a mostly clean game to improve to 3-0.
In a game delayed almost two hours by rain and lightning it would have been easy to be distracted and sluggish.
Instead the Rebels played like a team that can give itself a chance in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 2.
Lots of folks looked at the 2021 schedule and concluded Ole Miss could be 3-0 when making the trip to Alabama.
Being 3-0 isn’t enough. You have to play like a team that can beat Alabama. You have to earn your shot, and the Rebels have done that the first three weeks of this season.
They’ve been better on defense consistently, not just in the opener against Louisville.
They’ve been explosive on offense.
In a 61-21 win over Tulane they looked like a team that could give Alabama trouble especially after the Crimson Tide showed some vulnerability in a 31-29 loss to No. 11 Florida earlier Saturday. The Gators rushed for 258 yards.
If the Gators provided a roadmap the Rebels’ imperfections still need to be cleaned up.
They need to figure out what center Orlando Umana is doing to get flagged for multiple false starts.
The improved defense needs to force some turnovers and take advantage of opportunities. Cornerback Miles Battle dropped an easy interception in the second quarter. Instead of the Rebels’ being off the field, Tulane scored a few plays later.
A fumble by running back Henry Parrish gave the Green Wave a short field and led to a touchdown.
There was a breakdown in the secondary late in the first half that allowed the Green Wave to score its third touchdown to get within 19 points at halftime.
Defense was better after halftime, and the imperfections aren’t as glaring when your offense scores touchdowns on six of its first seven possessions as the Rebels did in the first half.
No. 3 Oklahoma didn’t do this to Tulane. The Sooners just survived.
But those imperfections will stand out when the touchdowns don’t come as easily in Tuscaloosa.
Ole Miss coaches have two weeks to work on the fixes.
Lane Kiffin has two weeks to get in the lab and show Nick Saban something – or some things – the Rebels haven’t shown in their first three games.
It will take that type of creativity along with fewer imperfections, but such growth is not uncommon during a football season.
This is a team that can give itself a chance in Tuscaloosa.
A year and a half ago that seemed like such an odd thing to say.