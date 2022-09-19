OXFORD — Ole Miss has no time for rat poison. Particularly not with the nation’s top passing offense coming to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Saturday afternoon.
Fresh off a 42-0 shellacking of Georgia Tech, the No. 16 Rebels (3-0) host Tulsa (2-1) Saturday at 3 p.m. It is the final nonconference game of the season for Ole Miss, who starts its SEC slate with a homecoming date against No. 8 Kentucky on Oct. 1.
But head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels know they can’t even begin to think about the Wildcats or any of their previous three triumphs. It’s all about the challenge directly in front of them.
And that challenge is quarterback Davis Brin, who leads the nation with 402 passing yards per game and is tied for first with 11 scoring passes.
“I’m not joking. I told them this morning, you have to understand rat poison. It’s out there, and it comes when you play really well, especially when the outcome is what it looks like, with the score,” Kiffin said. “Now our running backs are hearing how great they are, and the defense and everything. You still go through the process of things. …
"We have to keep plugging along, and every week is independent from the week before. These guys have to learn that it doesn’t what you did the week before.”
As has been the case the previous three games, Kiffin was noncommittal to naming a starting quarterback against the Golden Hurricane. Sophomore Jaxson Dart started against Troy and Georgia Tech, and sophomore Luke Altmyer started against Central Arkansas.
Dart is completing 66% of his passes for 543 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions and an additional 85 yards rushing. Altmyer is 8 of 17 for 125 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also has a rushing touchdown.
“It works, what we’re doing,” Kiffin said. “And I would have liked the opportunity to throw more with Luke, but just having empathy for what was going on in that game and the other sideline and the hot seat (for Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins) or whatever he’s on, just really didn’t feel like it was right. Where if it was a couple score game or something, Luke would have got to throw more there.”
Kiffin also said he expects junior linebacker Khari Coleman to play against Tulsa after leaving the Georgia Tech game. Senior wide receiver Jaylon Robinson did not suit up against the Yellow Jackets, but Kiffin said, “I would really think he plays" this weekend.
Broeker is SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week
Ole Miss senior guard Nick Broeker was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday. He helped the Rebels rush for 316 rushing yards and six touchdowns in a dominant 42-0 win at Georgia Tech over the weekend. The Rebels racked up 547 total yards of offense.
It’s the third time Broeker has won the award.
Kickoff for homecoming announced
Ole Miss’ Oct. 1 matchup against No. 8 Kentucky will kick off at 11 a.m. and be broadcast on ESPN. The Rebels are 71-16-2 during homecoming games and are 28-14-1 all-time against the Wildcats.
