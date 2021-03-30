Update, Tuesday, March 30, 2021: This game has been postponed to Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4 p.m., due to weather.
OXFORD – Ole Miss climbed to No. 3 in the latest release of the D1Baseball.com Top 25 on Monday.
The Rebels (20-4, 6-0 SEC) are coming off a weekend sweep of Alabama to match their best SEC start since 1969.
Ole Miss has won seven-straight overall and is at home today at 4 against North Alabama in its only non-conference game before visiting No. 15 Florida Thursday.
Atlantic Sun Conference-member North Alabama was 0-6 before winning three games against Lipscomb over the weekend.