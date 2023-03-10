OXFORD — Junior leftfielder Kemp Alderman tied his career-high with five RBIs — highlighted by a 118 mile per hour, three-run home run in the second — and junior rightfielder T.J. McCants hit two home runs as No. 4 Ole Miss took down Purdue 15-7 Friday night in the first matchup of their three-game weekend set at Swayze Field.
Senior first baseman Anthony Calarco, a Northwestern transfer, knocked in another three runs, his 13th against Big Ten opposition this season.
Ole Miss (12-2) scored four runs apiece in the first and second innings. Alderman had RBIs in each of the first three innings, and McCants hit a monster home run to right in the bottom of the sixth. He hit his second moonshot — nearly to the same spot in right field — in the Rebels’ five-run seventh.
Junior starter Jack Dougherty didn’t allow his first base runner until walking a batter in the third. He gave up a three-run home run to rightfielder Jake Jarvis in the fourth and an additional two runs in the sixth. He struck out six and walked one in 5.1 innings of work.
Having already plated three runs in the sixth, Purdue (8-5) loaded the bases on redshirt freshman Brayden Jones. Jones forced a flyout to center to end the inning.
Ole Miss and Purdue play the second of three games Saturday at noon. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. but was moved up due to impeding weather.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.